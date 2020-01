Cat at Critteraid in Summerland searching for a forever home

Fern here. I am available, yes that’s true!

I am such a love looking for a playing buddy. Someone who knows a good game of feather toy and snuggle time of course too.

Call my aunty Jess at 250-488-3226.

