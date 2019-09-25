PET OF THE WEEK: Ocean and his brothers were victims of hoarding

Good. I have your attention.
My name is Ocean and I am a wonderful big brother to 20 amazing brothers who need your help. They are looking for their forever homes.
We were all living in a hoarding situation that caused us some trust issues. I haven’t overcome mine yet but I would love to help my brothers get forever families.
Can you offer one or three a forever family home?
Please call my Aunty Jess at 250-488-3226.
