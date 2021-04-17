PHOTOS: Northern Lights colour Okanagan night

Nick Clements captured a photo of the Northern Lights over Oyama Friday night, April 16, 2021. (Nick Clements photo) The aurora borealis appeared over Lumby, as well. (Allison Edlund photo) An image of the Northern Lights captured in Vernon Friday night, April 16, 2021. (Curlyrocks Photography)

Residents throughout the North and Central Okanagan had their eyes on the skies last night, to catch a glimpse of the ever-enchanting Northern Lights.

Few natural phenomena can compete with the beauty of the aurora borealis, which appear on occasion when the sun’s electrons collide with Earth’s magnetic field, becoming energized; lines of magnetic force channel this solar output into ribbons of colour across the night sky.

Fortunately, there were enough night owls in the valley to share photos of the light show Saturday (April 17) morning.

“I was sound asleep and missed them,” one Lumby resident said on Facebook, thanking Allison Edlund for the photo.

“I’ve never seen them before, so it was pretty exciting!” Edlund replied.

As the name suggests, the Northern Lights are more commonly visible in northern latitudes, but when they do appear in the Okanagan, they leave a lasting memory.

“When our kids were little Darrell woke us all up and we went out side in our snow suits and laid on the ground watching them,” Doris Square said on Facebook.

Brendan Shykora

