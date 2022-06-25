PHOTOS: Pride Month celebrated with Fruit Float down Penticton Channel

(Brennan Phillips- Western News)
Dozens met at the Coyote Cruises starting point at 1 p.m. on Saturday, June 25. (Brennan Phillips- Western News)
(Brennan Phillips- Western News)
The second annual Fruit Float in Penticton celebrated Pride Month on Saturday, June 25. (Brennan Phillips- Western News)
(Brennan Phillips- Western News)
(Brennan Phillips- Western News)

The South Okanagan Similkameen Pride Society’s second annual Fruit Float welcomed dozens on Saturday, June 25, for a float down the Penticton Channel.

With Pride Month in Penticton entering its final week, the organization launched a number of activities for people to take part in starting at 1 p.m. at Coyote Cruises, headlined by a pop-up dance party and the float down the channel.

The event was free to attend, with SOSPride inviting everyone to bring their most colourful floaties, packed coolers, and bright beach accessories.

Saturday’s Fruit Float was one of many South Okanagan-based Pride events this month. The celebrations, though, aren’t quite over.

The first-ever Penticton Rolling PRIDE Parade goes on June 26, with roller skaters set to go from the Loco Landing parking lot to Gyro Park, starting at 3 p.m.

