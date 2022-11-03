Plenty raised for Easter Seals Camp Winfield

Century 21 realtors came together for a poker tournament to help send kids to camp. (Submitted)

High stakes were on the table for Century 21 Kelowna’s 9th annual Texas Holde’Em tournament, but it was all for charity.

The tournament in support of Easter Seals Camp Winfield was able to raise $30,000 to help send kids with physical and cognitive disabilities to camp, thanks to over 100 players.

“These camps are so important to the development of kids and adults with disabilities,” said Century 21 Assurance Co-owner Anna Carbone. “It puts a smile on their faces and ours.”

Over the last 12 years, the business has been able to raise over $375,000 for the cause, with the help of the tournament and the ‘Closing Gifts for Kids’ program, which is donations made with the sale of a home.

READ MORE: ‘It’s going to kill the whole taxi industry’: protest at Uber hiring fair in Kelowna

READ MORE: Teenage creative writers sought for Okanagan awards

@JakeC_16

Jake.courtepatte@kelownacapnews.com

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter and subscribe to our daily and subscribe to our daily newsletter.

City of KelownaLake Countryrealtor