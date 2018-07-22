Power couple speed into top spot at L’Alpe de Grand Blanc at Big White

The professional riders have been training all year

L’Alpe de Grand Blanc returned for its fourth year at Big White Ski Resort; the 50 kilometer road bike challenge was ruled by power couple, Emma Lujan and Tim Savre.

The couple are both professional riders, Penticton born Lujan prepared all year for her win.

Savre sped from Kelowna, to Big White, and into his win at 1:59.35 and Lujan followed, at 2:02.12

Winners receive a limited edition ‘polka dot jersey’ in the tradition of the Tour de France and are welcomed with a post-ride barbecue, and an outdoor awards ceremony.

