Project Literacy partnering with Kelowna winery for fundraiser

Project Literacy is teaming up with The View Winery to host a fundraiser for literacy programs

Project Literacy supports literary and media programs geared towards immigrants and refugees to Canada. This Friday, it is teaming up with The View Winery and Vineyard to host a fundraiser for those programs.

The ‘Nevermore’ fundraiser will take place at The View Winery, 2287 Ward Road, Kelowna, from 6 to 9 p.m.

The fundraiser will help to support the growing demand for media literacy and English language tutoring with refugees from places like Ukraine, Iran and Syria. Paul Zuurbier the executive director at Project Literacy, says that Ukrainian immigrants are their biggest group of language learners at the moment.

Project Literacy has been providing free training to people in Kelowna and Central Okanagan for over 36 years, and there are currently over 100 volunteers who offer one-on-one lessons to those seeking help.

Project Literacy and The View Winery fundraiser poster

Purchase tickets here.

@willson_becca
rebecca.willson@saobserver.net
