RE/MAX Vernon Salt Fowler’s 2022 Pumpkin Fest event raised $1,438 for the Vernon and District Animal Care Society. (Submitted photo)

Pumpkin Fest picks funds for Vernon Animal Care Society

RE/MAX Vernon Salt Fowler raised More than $1,400 for the society

Pumpkin picking has brewed up funds for a charitable cause.

The Re/Max Vernon Salt Fowler team once again held their annual Pumpkin Fest pumpkin picking and charity event at the pumpkin patch on St. Annes Road in Armstrong. They provided hot dogs, hot chocolate, coffee, and treats for the kids and coupons for free pumpkins.

Most importantly, Salt Fowler raised $1,438 in matched donations for the Vernon and District Animal Care Society.

“This year was an amazing turnout with the weather being so beautiful and so many folks in town for Thanksgiving. We are so happy with the results, this is going to be our biggest charity donation yet from this event” said Gord Fowler, co-founder of RE/MAX Vernon Salt Fowler.

Salt Fowler has a history of giving back to their clients and to the community. In the past they have provided their clients with tickets to Vernon Vipers hockey games and admission to the waterslides. At Salt Fowler, a portion of each sale is reserved for charity and distributed at the end of the year to Hospice House or to local clients that have fallen on hard times.

This year, local businesses including Tim Horton’s, Caufield’s Engraving, Helmut’s Sausage Kitchen, Kal Tire, Vernon Teach and Learn and Buy Low Foods participated in Pumpkin Fest with contributions to support the annual event.

Brendan Shykora
Reporter, Vernon Morning Star
Follow us: Facebook | Twitter

