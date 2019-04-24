Rail Trail. (Holly Flinkman)

Rail Trail use ramps up over long weekend

“As thrilled as we are with the popularity of this recreational addition to our community, we kindly ask that users be aware and courteous when using trails, so they can be enjoyed by all ages and recreation types.”

Over 7800 cyclists and pedestrians accessed the RDNO section of the Okanagan Rail Trail over the course of the long weekend.

In the wake of this, the Regional District of North Okanagan took the opportunity to remind residents and visitors about general trail use etiquette.

“As the weather continues to get warmer we are finding more and more people accessing our trails, and the Okanagan Rail Trail in particular,” said Mike Fox, General Manager of Community Services. “As thrilled as we are with the popularity of this recreational addition to our community, we kindly ask that users be aware and courteous when using trails, so they can be enjoyed by all ages and recreation types.”

Related: Vernon resort seeking connnection to Okanagan Rail Trail

Respect the safety of users:

  • All cyclists should slow down when approaching a pedestrians;
  • All users should keep right except to pass other users; and only pass in a safe manner;
  • All cyclists should notify other users before passing (by bell or voice);
  • Parents and pet owners should ensure their children and pets remain on the far right hand side of centerline or center of the trail;
  • All trail users move to the right if stopping.

Bringing dogs on the trail:

  • All dogs are required to be on a leash, well behaved and not pose a threat to users,
  • Bring your own dog bags or use those supplied at the trailhead,
  • Carry filled bags with you to be disposed of properly, rather than leaving them along the trailside as litter.
  • Pack in – Pack out – If you pack it in, please pack it out. Do not litter on our trails.

The Regional District of North Okanagan would like to thank all residents for their cooperation in making our trails as safe and enjoyable as possible for all users.

Related: Tourism aims to put Vernon in travel spotlight

Related: Society geared to make Vernon a biking destination

To report a typo, email:
newstips@vernonmorningstar.com.

@VernonNews
newstips@vernonmorningstar.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Previous story
Okanagan Rail Trail a popular place
Next story
Okanagan firefighter steps up to challenge

Just Posted

Codfather’s owner fights for fishermen

Jon Crofts is working with B.C. Fishermen to keep fish fair and local

West Kelowna fire under control

A fire broke out just above Bear Creek Provincial Park Monday

Kelowna Boat Show highlights abandoned boat program

The 24th annual Kelowna Boat Show hits shores April 27 and 28.

Kelowna’s Korczak, Canada en route to U18 quarter-finals

Kaedan Korczak and Team Canada play Latvia Thursday

‘Cutthroat’ sport of wine tasting happening now in the Okanagan

BC Tasting Games are underway with competitions in three Okanagan communities.

VIDEO: Okanagan fire victim Amy Hansen speaks out on the loss of her four pets

A gofundme page has been started for Hansen, with $1,140 raised of a $5000 goal to help her rebuild

Canada, international allies butt heads over focus on white supremacism

Freeland she singled out white supremacy as the greatest security threat facing the world

Rising country stars to perform at South Okanagan festival

Black Mountain Whiskey Rebellion opens for Emerson Drive on PeachFest country night

South Okanagan beer takes gold in best label competition

The competition was presented by Westkey for the Great Okanagan Beer Festival

Rail Trail use ramps up over long weekend

“As thrilled as we are with the popularity of this recreational addition to our community, we kindly ask that users be aware and courteous when using trails, so they can be enjoyed by all ages and recreation types.”

Early data suggests no post-legalization spike in drug-impaired driving charges

Many police departments are prioritizing investigations related to drugs like fentanyl and methamphetamine

Okanagan firefighter steps up to challenge

Andrew Haak will be one of hundreds of firefighters taking part in the Firefighter Stairclimb Challenge in Calgary on May 5

WATCH: South Vancouver Island shooting an ‘isolated and targeted’ incident, say police

One person in custody, another fled following shooting and crash on West Shore

Woe, Canada: Bruins down Maple Leafs 5-1 in Game 7

No Canadian teams left in Stanley Cup playoffs

Most Read