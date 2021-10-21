Revelstoke woman hosts fundraiser for organization helping homeless children in Kenya

Deanne Berarducci, of Revelstoke, and her organization Because All Children Matter offer food to women and children living on the streets of Nairobi, Kenya. They served dinner on Christmas Day. (Contributed) Because All Children Matter was able to purchase land to build a rescue centre for children in Nairobi, Kenya. (Contributed) Deanne Berarducci, of Revelstoke, and her organization Because All Children Matter offer food to women and children living on the streets of Nairobi, Kenya. (Contributed) Deanne Berarducci, of Revelstoke, and her organization Because All Children Matter offer food to women and children living on the streets of Nairobi, Kenya. (Contributed)

Revelstoke’s Deanne Berarducci is hosting an online fundraiser for her charity Because ALL Children Matter, Oct. 23.

The organization is based in Kenya and works daily with women and children living on the streets.

Launched in 2019, this year Because ALL Children Matter was able to purchase one acre of land with money raised in their first fundraiser. The plan is to build a rescue centre where street children will be housed and given opportunities to access education, rehabilitation and counselling.

Berarducci said that the pandemic has hit people living on the streets in Kenya hard. Children’s homes have closed so there are more children on the street.

Funds from the unGala coming up Oct. 23 will be used to fund future construction of the rescue centre.

Berarducci grew up in Revelstoke, first leaving to volunteer abroad in 2012. She first visited Kenya in 2018 and launched the organization the following fall.

At the moment they are building a fence on their property and continuing to provide food and sanitary products for women, babies and children living on the street.

“The people living on the streets are living each and everyday not knowing where their next meal will come from, not knowing if their baby will have food to eat, not knowing where they will sleep that night, not knowing if they will even survive through the night,” she said.

To participate in the unGala, get dressed up as if you are attending a gala and make a donation to Because All Children Matter and tune into the virtual event which will feature live music and guest speakers. There is also an online auction and a walk-a-thon.

Share photos by tagging #ungala2021 and #bacm

Find the event online here.

