New community garden comes to Rutland

Rutland community garden will celebrate multiculturalism

May 22 engagement session will ask residents what plants are popular in their cultures

The new community garden coming to Rutland will celebrate multiculturalism in the southeast corner of Centennial Park.

The garden is part of the third phase of improvements being made to the park, funded by the 10-Year Capital Plan.

Melanie Steppuhn, land use planner with the City of Kelowna, said the garden will be planted near the entrance to the park. It is intended to include flowers and other plants from different cultures as well as several benches.

READ MORE: Phase 3 of Centennial Park improvements underway

On May 22, Steppuhn said there will be an engagement session for residents to suggest what types of plants they would like to see take root in the garden.

“There are a lot of different cultures in Rutland,” she said. “The intent is to ask them about plants in their own culture and to see what might be possible.

The engagement session will take place at from 4 p.m. to 6:30 p.m. in the park. Contact Steppuhn for more information at 250-469-8563 or email msteppuhn@kelowna.ca.

While Steppuhn said they are looking forward to hearing some interesting ideas, plants that are difficult to manage may prove impractical and invasive plants will not be allowed.

She said city operations staff will review the suggestions.


karissa.gall@blackpress.ca
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

Previous story
Dealing with suicidal thoughts? Okanagan professionals weigh in
Next story
Vernon man recovering from mysterious head injury hoping to find out what happened

Just Posted

Motorized scooter accident sends elderly West Kelowna woman to hospital

The accident happened just after 3:30 p.m. Thursday afternoon

Big brother, big winner: Kelowna local wins reality T.V. show

Dane Rupert won Big Brother Canada season 7 Thursday night

Within Sight looks to spread positivity through metal music

The U.S. band will perform in Kelowna May 24

Okanagan-Shuswap weather: sunny and warm

Warm weather continues this weekend throughout the Okanagan

Former Kids in the Hall actor to entertain Lake Country

Tickets for the Kids in the Hall star’s Creekside Theatre performance go on sale May 10

Okanagan Music Rundown: From Majestic Downfall to the Apollo Suns your week will be filled with great live music

Pencil these great shows into your calendar this week

Woman traumatized after seeing bear carcass disposed of at B.C. landfill

WARNING: Story contains an image that may be disturbing to some readers

Warm weather smashes records along B.C.’s south coast, with more sun to come

Pitt Meadows broke a 140-year-old temperature record on Thursday, according to Environment Canada

Humboldt Broncos players who loved the Okanagan to be honoured Wednesday

Jaxon Joseph and Logan Hunter will have bursaries in their names awarded Wednesday

No mystery to Salmon Arm lake but busy underlife

What’s been called the ‘Little Lake’ plays important role for the city

Salmon Arm church shooting victim speaks of gratitude and love

Parishioner whose leg was shot expresses his apprecation for community

B.C. child care worker arrested in connection to sexual assault with a knife

23-year-old worked for Victoria area charity

‘It was brutal’: Vernon woman shocked after truck driver runs over duck

Woman expresses her shock after watching a duck be run over by a truck in downtown Vernon

Pope vows to fight nun abuse, urges service not servitude

Francis said sexual abuse of sisters was ‘a serious, grave problem’

Most Read