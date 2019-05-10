Rutland community garden will celebrate multiculturalism

May 22 engagement session will ask residents what plants are popular in their cultures

The new community garden coming to Rutland will celebrate multiculturalism in the southeast corner of Centennial Park.

The garden is part of the third phase of improvements being made to the park, funded by the 10-Year Capital Plan.

Melanie Steppuhn, land use planner with the City of Kelowna, said the garden will be planted near the entrance to the park. It is intended to include flowers and other plants from different cultures as well as several benches.

On May 22, Steppuhn said there will be an engagement session for residents to suggest what types of plants they would like to see take root in the garden.

“There are a lot of different cultures in Rutland,” she said. “The intent is to ask them about plants in their own culture and to see what might be possible.

The engagement session will take place at from 4 p.m. to 6:30 p.m. in the park. Contact Steppuhn for more information at 250-469-8563 or email msteppuhn@kelowna.ca.

While Steppuhn said they are looking forward to hearing some interesting ideas, plants that are difficult to manage may prove impractical and invasive plants will not be allowed.

She said city operations staff will review the suggestions.



