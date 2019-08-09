Sicamous native and NHL star Shea Weber received a new wall hanging from the district – one of the novelty Old Town Road signs being sold by the Sicamous and District Chamber of Commerce. (Photo submitted)

Shea Weber Way namesake scores Old Town Road sign

Sicamous signs also on their way to Billy Ray Cyrus and Lil Nas X.

They already named Shea Weber Way in his honour, but the District of Sicamous has gifted the Montreal Canadiens defenceman with another street sign.

The NHL All-Star was photographed holding one of the novelty Old Town Road signs which the District of Sicamous decided to produce and sell through the Chamber of Commerce.

The signs went up for sale after the one marking Sicamous’ Old Town Road was repeatedly stolen in response to the wildly popular Lil Nas X song. Old Town Road has topped the Billboard charts for a record 18-weeks

According to the district, Lil Nas X and country singer Billy Ray Cyrus, who is featured on the track, have also been sent the signs.

Sheila Devost, the Sicamous Chamber of Commerce’s executive director, said they are struggling to keep the signs in stock.

@SalmonArm
jim.elliot@saobserver.net
