Sheltered with love: Kelowna’s Gospel Mission residents enjoy a hot Easter meal

Volunteers helped cook and serve an Easter dinner to the residents at Kelowna’s Gospel Mission on April 9, 2023. (Brittany Webster/Capital News) Volunteers helped cook and serve an Easter dinner to the residents at Kelowna’s Gospel Mission on April 9, 2023. (Brittany Webster/Capital News) Volunteers helped cook and serve an Easter dinner to the residents at Kelowna’s Gospel Mission on April 9, 2023. (Brittany Webster/Capital News)

The Gospel Mission in Kelowna held its annual Easter dinner Sunday, April 9 for its residents.

Director of Resource Development Troy McKnight says the dinner was previously open to the public, but rules changed during the pandemic.

A full turkey dinner was served to the residents at the Leon Ave. shelter, the Bay Ave. shelter, a few women’s shelters, and a lunch was hosted for unsheltered individuals in Kelowna.

“Any holiday can be fairly challenging for some of our residents, because they’re not able to be with their family. What we’re seeking to do is for people to come together around a meal, a special meal with some extra treats on the table. It’s a way for them to be celebrated and also know that people care.”

McKnight estimates they served about 300 people for Easter.

Dinner was served at 4:45 p.m. Kelowna-Lake Country MP Tracy Gray was among the volunteers that helped serve the meals.

“For some folks it can be a bit triggering, so no one is forced to participate. People can opt in and opt out and have their meal as they wish. For the most part they enjoy getting around the table together. They eat communally pretty much everyday, so that’s not different, but having a meal served to them by volunteers and having a special Easter dinner it’s very much welcomed by the residents.”

READ MORE: An eggstra good time at West Kelowna’s Easter Eggstravaganza

@thebrittwebster

brittany.webster@blackpress.ca

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter and subscribe to our daily and subscribe to our daily newsletter.

Food & DiningHolidaysHomelessKelowna