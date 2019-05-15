Shuswaggi raised as culprit in unusual Shuswap Lake sighting

“Whatever it was, it was big,” remarks Scotch Creek of phenomenon captured on video

A Shuswap woman had no idea a morning stroll along the beach would result in what could be the latest Shuswaggi sighting.

Dawn Dumont spotted the phenomenon twice on May 14, once while she was driving her son to an appointment in Salmon Arm and again at a public beach in Scotch Creek.

“I was kind of hoping to see it again and to my surprise I think that I did. Whatever it was, it was big. It looked like there were some kind of black humps. I had seen it twirling around a bit and then it went under,” Dupont said.

Read more: Has the Shuswaggi lake monster been caught on video?

Read more: Have you heard the legend of Shuswaggi, the Shuswap Lake monster?

Around 10:30 a.m., Dumont took a walk along the public beach near Captain’s Village Marina in the North Shuswap and noticed a disturbance in the water.

“I just got comfortable and all of a sudden I heard some splashing around off in the distance there,” said Dumont. “I was looking and I was like, ‘what is that?’ and so I thought I’m going to get this on video because whatever that is, it’s huge.”

She showed the video to her husband and the footage spread farther.

“He was showing a bunch of his friends and co-workers who said there are big sturgeon in the lake, but that has way too many humps in the waves and they weren’t too sure what to think.”

Read more: Column: Burbot lurk at the bottom of Shuswap Lake

Read more: Contaminants seeping into Shuswap Lake remains a concern

When Dumont posted the videos to Facebook, the infamous Shuswaggi lake monster came up as the likely culprit lurking beneath the waves.

“People are messaging me and have phoned me about it; they’re thinking like, maybe it is that mythical creature, some people have said it’s Nessie,” she said.

Dumont said she is going back to the beach again soon to see if she can spot the strange disturbance in the waves once more.

@SalmonArm
newsroom@saobserver.net
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

 

Scotch Creek resident Dawn Dumont’s morning walk along the beach came to a quick halt when she spotted something large splashing in Shuswap Lake. (Dawn Dumont photo)

Previous story
Vernon Riding Club prepares seniors for BC Games in Kelowna
Next story
North Okanagan awarded $25,000 for climate research

Just Posted

Rescue crews rushing to Knox Mountain Park

Crews preparing for possible high-angle rescue

Kelowna mayor calls for civility in light of online threat against him

Police say a 52-year-old man was arrested after post on an online forum called for mayor to be shot

Kelowna RCMP under fire after video shows officer interrogating Indigenous girl who reported sex assault

Public Safety Minister Ralph Goodale calls the interrogation techniques shown in the video ‘abhorrent’

Naked woman apprehended outside Kelowna RCMP Detachment

RCMP apprehend an almost fully nude woman outside of the police station on Saturday

Interior Health study offers take-home drug testing kits to spot fentanyl

Interior Health to evaluate safety of at home drug testing kits aimed at reducing fentanyl overdoses

70 firefighters and more air crews called to help contain wildfire

Richter Creek wildfire, 12 kilometres west of Osoyoos, is an estimated 400 hectares

Update: Plan to see more smoke from South Okanagan wildfire

Richter Creek wildfire, 12 kilometres west of Osoyoos, is an estimated 400 hectares

Bucks stop Raptors 108-100 in series opener

Milwaukee takes 1-0 leads in NBA’s Eastern Conference final

Burmese python too big for B.C. put on one-way flight to Toronto

Snake will be going to his forever home at a reptile zoo just north of the city

Protesters push public notification on harms of cell tower radiation

Shuswap residents gather for 5G Day of Action in downtown Salmon Arm

Looking forward to money laundering probe, Rich Coleman says

B.C. Liberal MLA has faced accusations he didn’t do enough

Two pillows, ‘Magic Wand’ vibrator at centre of B.C. civil dispute between exes

Whether the items were gifted under Canadian law or not main argument in Civil Resolution Tribunal case

Carfentanil, an opioid more toxic than fentanyl, linked to more deaths in B.C.: Coroner

There were 64 deaths linked to carfentanil in the first quarter of 2019, compared to 35 in all of 2018

Okanagan man claims mental illness compels him to drive illegally and defy court orders

A Hedley B.C. man who claims he has a mental illness that… Continue reading

Most Read