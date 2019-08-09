Shuswap breast cancer patient finds joy in hiding painted rocks

Blind Bay resident’s art project sees work shared world over

A Blind Bay woman being treated for breast cancer has found joy in hiding painted rocks throughout the Shuswap for others to find, and seeing those rocks re-hidden world over.

Last year Constance Huls was forced into an early retirement after she was diagnosed with stage four metastatic breast cancer. With the treatment leaving her too tired to work, she found herself with more time on her hands than she knew what to do with. To alleviate the boredom, she took up creating various arts and crafts. After filling her house with dream catchers, she realized the imminent space problem and had to change crafts. One day she saw painted rocks being picked up and photos posted of them on the internet.

Read more: Salmon Arm Arts Centre top contender for solar demonstration site

Read more: Art on the Avenue returns to Kelowna

Inspired, Huls started painting rocks of her own and created the Facebook page Shuswap Kindness Rocks. With the help of her husband, they drive around the Shuswap and hide the colourful stones in parks, beaches and other public places for people to find.

“Being that I have stage four cancer, I’m in treatment and sometimes I don’t have energy, so its nice that I can do this whenever I want,” Huls said.

The stones are gathering no moss either. Huls Facebook page is filled with people finding her artwork throughout the Shuswap, and as far away as Australia. The reason for the stones rolling so far from the Shuswap is due to the message Huls writes in black paint on the back of them. Each stone suggests the finder take a photo with the rock and tag the Shuswap Kindness Rocks Facebook page. Also written is the phrase, “keep or re-hide.” Some people have taken the re-hide suggestion to new levels by taking the rocks with them on their vacations.

“They’re all different and they’re all different sizes, and some are really kind of small and you can just tuck it in your luggage. I didn’t expect people would do it but I’m pleased they are,” Huls said.

After a year of painting, Huls has created more than 500 colorful stones. With no artistic background to speak of, she started out simple and gradually learned from the internet and increased the complexity of the designs.

“I try to look usually for something that’s bright because it will be more noticeable and just pretty. If I think it looks pretty and I think I might be capable of doing it I am going to give it a try,” she said.

Read more: Call for Indigenous art for Okanagan lakeshore

Read more: Art gallery exhibition features work of youth artists

Along with giving her something she can do while recovering from her treatment, Huls enjoys seeing the rocks again when they are posted to her Facebook page.

“I love to see the people who post the rocks and their smiles and I like now that there are other people out there who are starting to paint rocks too and tag Shuswap Kindness Rocks,” she said.

@CameronJHT
Cameron.thomson@saobserver.net
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

 

Constance Huls often includes messages like “you are amazing” or “joy” on the backs of the rocks she paints. Here she paints “be kind” as the finishing touch on another stone at her home in Blind Bay on Wednesday, August 7. (Cameron Thomson/Salmon Arm Observer)

Constance Huls has painted over 500 rocks, learning new art techniques from the internet. Here she puts the final touches on another stone at her home in Blind Bay on Wednesday, August 7. (Cameron Thomson/Salmon Arm Observer)

Previous story
Alternate parking promoted for Okanagan Rail Trail
Next story
Shea Weber Way namesake scores Old Town Road sign

Just Posted

Rutland ‘wet’ supportive housing project goes to Kelowna city council

Councillors will vote only on form and character of the building as land is already properly zoned

She Shed for sale in support of Kelowna Women’s Shelter

Escape to a personal oasis with this hot-ticket auction item for a good cause

Welcome home: Foundry Kelowna to reopen following July fire

A small kitchen fire forced the youth mental health centre from its facility for nearly one month

Kelowna Skating Club wins 4 medals at Wild Rose Invitational

The Alberta skating event featured teams from across country

BC Wildfire: Eagle Bluff blaze growth is positive

A total of 180 firefighters are now assigned to the blaze, and 20 attended to the fire overnight

VIDEO: 14-year-old boy who overdosed mourned at B.C. skatepark

Police watchdog investigating after boy’s apparent drug overdose in Langley

Cooler temperatures on the way after Okanagan’s hottest week of the year

Rain and cooler weather ahead!

Baby born on side of Highway 97

Gaia Realina couldn’t wait to join her family, arriving Aug. 2 as parents were en route to midwife

RCMP treating truck fire at Shuswap horse rescue as arson

Fire determined to have been intentionally set with an accelerant

Car, semi involved in Salmon Arm road rage incident on Highway 1

Police report car driver stopped in front of semi to confront its driver

Salmon Arm chips in for big ad in national magazine to leverage #1 status

Ad purchase comes on heels of city’s top community ranking

Grant funding available for youth initiatives

Community Foundation of the South Okanagan Similkameen offering two grants of up to $15,000 each

Bear bites dog, owner punches bear in a northern B.C. encounter

The bear bit the man, who managed to escape and get help at the Carcross Health Station in Yukon

Canadian wage growth hits fastest pace since 2009, but economy sheds jobs

The increase in wages marked the indicator’s strongest month in a decade

Most Read