Shuswap SPCA is seeking additional funding to care for Coco, a boxer mastiff who has cherry eye that was left untreated for a year and may have her eye removed due to the infection. (Shuswap SPCA)

Shuswap SPCA seeks funds to treat dog that may lose an eye

Two surgeries for severe eye infection unsuccessful, removal a consideration

The Shuswap SPCA is in need of additional funding to treat a three-year-old dog with a severe eye infection.

Coco, a boxer-mastiff, arrived at the BC SPCA’s Shuswap Branch with cherry eye that was left untreated for a year. The untreated eye caused damage and the vet has tried twice to surgically repair it without success.

Now, the boxer-mastiff cross has to see an ophthalmologist to possibly remove the eye.

Read more: Okanagan dog ‘Alice’ to get surgery thanks to BC SPCA crowdfunding

Read more: BC SPCA reopens animal cruelty investigation at Abbotsford pig farm

“Coco has an excellent temperament and is very affectionate,” said Victoria Olynik, the SPCA Shuswap branch manager. “She can hardly see out of her right eye and it’s very uncomfortable for her.”

Coco lived her entire life tied up indoors on a short leash or outside on a long leash. The SPCA says her excellent temperament still shines through and she’ll often greet SPCA staff with a drooling smile. Her total cost of care is expected to reach $3,220.

Donations for Coco’s treatment can be sent to the SPCA’s medical emergency centre, donations can also be made in person at 5850 Auto Road SE in Salmon Arm.

