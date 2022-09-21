(Photo - Downtown Kelowna/Facebook)

Small Shop Saturday returns to Downtown Kelowna

The event runs downtown from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m.

Small Shop Saturday (Sept. 24) is back this weekend in Downtown Kelowna.

The popular event encourages residents to shop local with one-day sales, special incentives, and in-store promotions among Downtown Kelowna. Supporting local and small business can help them against inflation, and show how small businesses contribute to the economy.

“Supporting local businesses is more important now than ever before,” said Downtown Kelowna Association (DKA) executive director Mark Burley. “As we continue to recover from the last two years, we’re happy to once again present Small Shop Saturday this weekend. Enjoy walking outside in the fresh air and visiting businesses throughout Downtown Kelowna as you do so.”

Attendees also have the chance to win up to $400 in prizes from the Small Shop/Big Deals contest. Four prizes are up for grabs. The winners will be announced on Wednesday, Sept. 28 through DKA’s website and social media channels.

Small Shop Saturday will be running from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m.

For the list of businesses taking part and more information, click here.

