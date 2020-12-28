Snow today and New Year’s Eve

It’s snowing in most of the Okanagan Monday morning

There might not be enough snow falling today to go sledding at Columbia Elementary today like this girl did last week, but by Wednesday there could be. (Jesse Day Western News)

The Okanagan is waking up to snow Monday morning, with more of the white stuff expected throughout the day.

According to Environment Canada, there is a 60 per cent chance of flurries this morning and early this afternoon. Fog patches will dissipate this morning. Temperature are steady near zero degrees Celsius.

It looks like Wednesday will be our big snow day.

New Year’s Eve will have periods of snow all day with a high of minus one. Even though all polar bear dips are cancelled across the Okanagan, you could still find your own spot along one of the lakes to take a refreshing winter plunge.

According to the weather, you will be enjoying the first day of 2021 with some snow and minus one degrees.

Despite this being the most difficult Christmas in history, Mother Nature did deliver a white Christmas to all of us in the Okanagan.



monique.Tamminga@pentictonwesternnews.com

