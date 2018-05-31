Sour ending for Kelowna sweets store

Sticky’s Candy in Kelowna is closing its store today and is not reopening

—Steven Lin

After today, there will be no more Sticky’s Candy in Kelowna.

Sticky’s Candy started its business in 2011, where it specialized in many imported products from bulk candy to chocolate, vintage soda pops and more.

Over the years the store has provided the community with an array of joyful, memorable experiences for adults and kids who crave some savoury, sweet bites.

“It’s kind of cool that the store got its retro style,” said Remy Kessler, a customer shopping at Sticky’s Candy. “It’s sad that the store’s closing, because it is the only place to get some imported jelly beans from the United Kingdom.”

Despite all these delightful experiences, Sticky’s Candy has decided to shut their doors for good.

If you would like to visit the old-fashioned shop and grab some flavourful treats, this is your last chance to get them, the store is only open until 8 p.m. tonight — and has a 50 per cent discount on all products.

The store is located on 300-2339 Highway 97 North.

