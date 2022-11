Decorations should be up by Dec. 4

The Kettle Valley Neighbourhood Association wants to see you go all out this holiday with its annual Kettle Valley Holiday Light Up Contest.

Kettle Valley residents are encouraged to bring holiday cheer to their front yards by Dec. 4.

The contest is sponsored by realtor Richard James Deacon of Engel & Volkers Okanagan.

Judging will be done by New Country 100.7’s Casey Clarke on Dec. 11.

