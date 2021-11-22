Members of the Quesnel RCMP dropped off nearly 2,000 pounds of food to the Salvation Army Monday, Dec. 7 after their two-day Stuff the Cruiser campaign. (Lindsay Chung Photo - Quesnel Cariboo Observer)

Members of the Quesnel RCMP dropped off nearly 2,000 pounds of food to the Salvation Army Monday, Dec. 7 after their two-day Stuff the Cruiser campaign. (Lindsay Chung Photo - Quesnel Cariboo Observer)

Stuff the Cruiser Toy Drive comes to Kelowna

The drive will be held this Saturday starting at 10 a.m.

Tis’ the season for giving and community partners are coming together to team up to ensure those less fortunate can have a present this holiday season.

The Kelowna RCMP is partnering with the Salvation Army on Saturday, Nov. 27, to be in two locations, RCMP Detachment at 1190 Richter Street as well as the Toys-R-Us at 2020 Harvey Avenue to collect new, unwrapped toys for children. The drive will start at 10 a.m. and run till 3 p.m.

This is the second year the Kelowna RCMP has partnered with the Salvation Army, for the “Stuff the Cruiser Toy Drive”, last year, 710 toys were collected as well as $1,227 was raised for Salvation Army Christmas programs.

Social distancing and safety will be taken into consideration, as there will be bins set up where donations can be dropped off and masked volunteers will be there to assist.

Supt. Triance, Officer in Charge of the Kelowna RCMP, reminds those who are thinking about donating that while everyone is grateful for all the toys donated, but don’t forget about the tweens and babies.

“This year we have been presented with the challenges of the pandemic, but we still need your help to bring smiles to children’s faces on Christmas morning,” she said.

READ MORE: ‘It’s a mascot!’: Rescued puppy renamed as salute to flood aid volunteers in Hope

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Want to support local journalism? Make a donation here.

Charity and DonationsDonationRCMP

Previous story
Swimming lessons once offered at Summerland beaches
Next story
Gearing up for Wilson’s Landing Santa Run food collection

Just Posted

File photo of Prospera Place in Kelowna. (Marissa Baecker/Shoot the Breeze)
Kelowna-Lake Country MLA questions Interior Health capacity restrictions

RCMP on scene of park where body was discovered. (Jen Zielinski/ Black Press Media)
RCMP investigate body found in Kelowna park

(Kevin N. Hume/S.F. Examiner)
UBCO study examines e-scooter popularity in Kelowna

Damage caused by heavy rains and mudslides earlier in the week is pictured along the Coquihalla Highway near Hope, B.C., Thursday, November 18, 2021. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Jonathan Hayward
Snowfall warning issued for Coquihalla between Hope, Merritt as crews try to repair damage