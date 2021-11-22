Stuff the Cruiser Toy Drive comes to Kelowna

The drive will be held this Saturday starting at 10 a.m.

Tis’ the season for giving and community partners are coming together to team up to ensure those less fortunate can have a present this holiday season.

The Kelowna RCMP is partnering with the Salvation Army on Saturday, Nov. 27, to be in two locations, RCMP Detachment at 1190 Richter Street as well as the Toys-R-Us at 2020 Harvey Avenue to collect new, unwrapped toys for children. The drive will start at 10 a.m. and run till 3 p.m.

This is the second year the Kelowna RCMP has partnered with the Salvation Army, for the “Stuff the Cruiser Toy Drive”, last year, 710 toys were collected as well as $1,227 was raised for Salvation Army Christmas programs.

Social distancing and safety will be taken into consideration, as there will be bins set up where donations can be dropped off and masked volunteers will be there to assist.

Supt. Triance, Officer in Charge of the Kelowna RCMP, reminds those who are thinking about donating that while everyone is grateful for all the toys donated, but don’t forget about the tweens and babies.

“This year we have been presented with the challenges of the pandemic, but we still need your help to bring smiles to children’s faces on Christmas morning,” she said.

