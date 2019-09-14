IN PRINT Summerland author Glen Witter has written several espionage/action/thriller novels under the pen name of C. Edgar North. (John Arendt/Summerland Review)

Summerland author’s books examine international espionage and smuggling

Glen Witter has published five books as C. Edgar North

A Summerland author, writing under a pen name, has published five espionage/action/thriller novels.

Glen Witter, writing as C. Edgar North, said his experience working in with development banks and aid in 30 countries, provided him with the background for his novels.

His first book, Nighthawk Crossing, was published in late 2010 and deals with large-scale smuggling, using helicopters.

The story is set in the South Okanagan, on both sides of the international border.

Blood, Fire and Ice, published in 2013, examines global warming and political patronage.

READ ALSO: Okanagan author shortlisted in B.C. historical writing competition

READ ALSO: Trauma and recovery cracked ‘Wide Open’ in new memoir by B.C. author

Witter said the story, which involves extracting methane from permafrost in the Arctic, was written at a time when Canadian scientists were directed to be silent on climate change.

The entire story is fiction — up to a point,” he said.

However, the fiction is based in fact and today, climate change and Arctic exploration are both topics in the news today.

“Russia’s really starting to look into the Arctic,”Witter said. “It’s a timely story right now.”

Witter’s other novels are Nighthawk: African Ice, Nighthawk: Chief Hazel and Nighthawk: The Deacon.

The books are available as e-books and in hard copy, with distribution in 172 countries.

Audio versions of Blood, Fire and Ice and Nighthawk became available in July and are available through Audible, Amazon and iTunes.

To report a typo, email:
news@summerlandreview.com.


news@summerlandreview.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Previous story
Meeting to discuss proposed West Bench/Sage Mesa transit service

Just Posted

Kelowna realtor pledges $10,000 and unicorn tattoo for Special Olympics charity

Darryl Reuter will get a unicorn tattoo if he raises his goal

‘It hasn’t gone well’: Kelowna Mayor on speculation tax

‘How were we selected? Why were some selected while others weren’t?’ asked Kelowna Mayor Colin Basran

Government costs put thousands out of work in forestry: Kelowna Chamber of Commerce

The Kelowna Chamber is “extremely concerned” about rising costs within the forestry industry

Kelowna theatre stages Led Zeppelin tribute concert

Led Zepagain to perform at Mary Irwin Theatre in Rotary Centre For The Arts on Tuesday, Sept. 24.

‘A real shame’: Kelowna MLA says factors behind Tolko mill closing should have been caught

Kelowna-Mission MLA Steve Thomson said the industry is in bad shape across the province

VIDEO: Two killed on Vancouver Island after bus crashes carrying university students

Crash happened Friday night around 10 p.m., RCMP say

Boy, 12, in critical condition after B.C. hit-and-run

One of two Friday hit-and-runs the driver is believed to be part of, Langley police say

Summerland author’s books examine international espionage and smuggling

Glen Witter has published five books as C. Edgar North

Jury makes five recommendations in coroner’s inquest into Smithers man’s 2015 death

The jury classified the death accidental with “external pressure to the head [and] neck” as the cause

Seniors at Salmon Arm assisted living facility shocked by Oct. 1 eviction notice

Building owners terminate lease for McGuire Lake Congregate Living, Shuswap Grill Gourmet Burgery

B.C. mom wants defibrillators put into schools after teen son’s cardiac arrest

Esmeralda Gomez pushing for AEDs for schools; looking to get portable machine for her son

Entangled humpback calf rescued off west coast of Vancouver Island

“These animals are massive, they’re powerful and it really is dangerous.”

Maple Leafs agree to 6-year contract with Mitch Marner: report

Contract with restricted free agent reportedly has average annual value just shy of US$11 million

Canada Post has unfair advantage in distributing flyers: news group

Crown corporation argues newspapers, private operators deliver majority of flyers in Canada

Most Read