CADET AWARD Lieutenant Colonel Tami Marchinko presents the Top Survival Cadet award to FCpl Kira Nilson at Albert Head Cadet Training Centre in Victoria. (Photo submitted)

Summerland Cadet earns honours at Basic Survival Course

Kira Nilson won the Top Survival Cadet at Albert Head Cadet Training Centre in Victoria in summer

Flight Corporal Kira Nilson from 902 Royal Canadian Air Cadet Squadron won the Top Survival Cadet for her flight during the Basic Survival Course at Albert Head Cadet Training Centre in Victoria this past summer.

“I wasn’t expecting the award,” Nilson said. “It was made clear to me that you get whatever you put into it.”

Her favourite part of the course was the new friends she made and the duos where she spent four nights alone with another person.

Nilson credits her parents for allowing her the opportunity to join the squadron and for showing her how working hard will pay off.

Nilson joined the cadet program because she thought it was really interesting and she wanted to get as many experiences as she could out of it.

Meeting many new people and having an opportunity to do so many things that she would not normally be able to do have kept her in the program, like gliding, summer training, getting up close to an F18 and meeting the pilot.

She looks forward to receiving her glider pilot license and her power pilot license with the program.

Summer training for cadets is provided free of charge for those who are selected to attend.

All youth between the ages of 12 and 18 are invited to join the squadron as they parade Wednesday evenings from 6:15 to 9:15 p.m. at the Harold Simpson Memorial Youth Centre.

The aims of the Cadet Program are to instil in youth the attributes of leadership, citizenship and physical fitness and to expose the cadets to the activities of the Canadian Forces.

