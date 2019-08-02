Summerland landscaper works to exceed expectations

Nailed It! Landscaping provides service from March until late October or early November

LANDSCAPE WORK Craig Bloom of Nailed It! Landscaping pauses during a landscape job in Summerland. He and his team work to provide service above what his customers want. (John Arendt/Summerland Review)

When Craig Bloom of Nailed It! Landscaping talks about his work, he speaks of the importance of quality work and customer satisfaction.

“Our standards have to be higher than the customer’s,” he said.

“That’s how you keep people happy.”

He has also put this statement in writing. “We guarantee that we have the South Okanagan’s best customer service,” his website states.

Bloom grew up around landscaping as his mother had a landscaping business in Merritt, where he worked starting in his early teens.

Later, he worked in a different field, first in Alberta and then in the Okanagan Valley.

In 2016, he left his job in West Kelowna, bought a truck and trailer and formed the landscaping business.

The name came from a phrase used by a character in a Disney movie his children were watching at the time. When he heard the character exclaim, “Nailed it!” he thought it would be a memorable name for the landscape business.

Starting the business was difficult in the beginning.

“I am the luckiest guy because my wife was so supportive in this decision,” he said.

READ ALSO: Summerland Rental Centre carries assortment of tools and equipment

READ ALSO: Summerland real estate agents handled many home transactions

The Nailed It! Landscaping vehicles, with their large, distinctive logos, are out in the community and the region beginning in March and continuing until late October or early November.

Nailed It! Landscaping provides service to Peachland, Summerland, Penticton, Okanagan Falls, Kaleden, and Naramata.

In addition to the landscaping, the company also constructs retaining walls for properties.

Bloom has helped his staff become certified in landscape and retaining wall work.

For Bloom, the best part of the work is in seeing the results of his efforts.

“There’s a sense of accomplishment you get at the end of the day,” he said.

He also enjoys the reactions from his customers when they see the finished work.

“I want my customers to feel they’ve underpaid,” he said.

Bloom and his team have also worked to give back to the community.

During the spring flooding in 2017, Bloom and his team volunteered their time after work to help with sandbagging efforts at Okanagan Lake. They spent more than a week setting up the sandbags to protect lakefront properties.

Since starting the business, Bloom has noticed a trend in landscaping in the area.

He said many customers want to get rid of their lawns and install landscape rocks instead. While this change eliminates the need for mowing lawns, there is still ongoing maintenance after the rocks are installed.

He also has customers asking for plants on their properties, and he has a horticulturalist on his staff to assist with these needs.

Bloom said the entire team has been a factor in the success of the business, and he works to take care of his staff.

“We have a fun atmosphere at work,” he said, “but the job needs to be perfect.”

To report a typo, email:

news@summerlandreview.com.



news@summerlandreview.com

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.