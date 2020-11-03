The Kettle Valley Steam Railway’s locomotive will be featured in an upcoming television documentary. (Photo by Tom Burley)

The Kettle Valley Steam Railway’s locomotive will be featured in an upcoming television documentary. (Photo by Tom Burley)

Summerland locomotive featured in TV documentary

Story to recount incident at Slocan Lake in 1946

The Kettle Valley Steam Railway’s locomotive will be featured in a new documentary.

The sounds of the locomotive could be heard in Summerland on Saturday, Oct. 31 during the filming of the documentary.

Doug Campbell, a brakeman and board member with the steam railway and a history buff, said the documentary is about engine CPR 3512, a 2-8-0 that was lost off the barge on Slocan Lake on New Year’s Eve, 1946.

READ ALSO: Camps once housed workers along Kettle Valley Railway

READ ALSO: Summerland railway bridge was constructed in 1913

The engine, caboose and snowplow are believed to be in relatively good condition at the bottom of Slocan Lake, he said.

The railway’s engine, 3716, was built in 1912. It is a former Canadian Pacific 2-8-0 steam locomotive (N-2-b class) and is similar to the locomotive in the documentary.

Summerland’s locomotive is larger in boiler size and the entire locomotive weighs 17,000 kilograms more than the one from the 1946 incident. The Summerland locomotive was also built five years later, is oil-fired instead of coal-fired and has a larger tender, at

“It’s just that 3716 is a little larger in boiler size, and the locomotive overall weight is 38,000 lbs. heavier, built five years later, oil-fired vs. coal-fired, and has a larger tender with a capacity of 45,000 litres instead of 22,700 litres.

“The Kettle Valley Steam Railway is the only place in Canada with an operating CPR 2-8-0 configuration,” Campbell said. “Our access to track, steam locomotive expertise, ability to functionally operate without traffic constraints, and to suit film industry needs, were the major factors in the KVSR being selected to be part of this documentary.”

HogHead Media is producing a pilot television documentary series showcasing the history of trains in B.C., the economic and the social impacts of the railway systems and the people who are involved in it, said Producer Colten Wilke.

To report a typo, email:
news@summerlandreview.com.


news@summerlandreview.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

railways

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
Knock and run: Children staging pranks prompts complaints to RCMP in Shuswap

Just Posted

Residents participated in CRIS Adaptive’s polar bear dip on Jan. 1, 2020. (Daniel Taylor - Capital News)
Popular polar bear dip fundraiser goes virtual for 2021

CRIS Adaptive said they moved the fundraiser online to keep people safe

Supt. Kara Triance is the Kelowna RCMP’s new top brass. (Phil McLachlan - Capital News)
Kelowna’s new top cop promises communication, collaboration, good conduct

Kara Triance ready to tackle high-profile issues, has high expectations for detachment

Bush Party performs a live acoustic set at Doc Willoughbys on Oct. 16, 2020. (Photo - Michael Rodriguez)
Live music returns to Kelowna’s Doc Willoughby’s

The shows will take place on Fridays and Saturdays while abiding by provincial health guidelines

Mission Creek Landing on Hall Road. Google Maps.
COVID-19 exposure at Kelowna care home

Interior Health is investigating a COVID-19 exposure at Mission Creek Landing

Tim Nutt is one of North America’s top comedians. (Contributed)
Train Wreck Comedy’s Tim Nutt to perform at Freddy’s Brewpub in Kelowna

Nutt will take the stage on Saturday, Nov. 14

Ranger works with his handler Mike Ritcey for Kamloops Search and Rescue. (3 Stones Productions)
Kamloops search and rescue dogs star in new documentary

The film is now available with a fundraiser to support search and rescue groups in B.C.

Steve Power points to a plaque noting the international boundary between Canada and the United States as he stands on the American side of a beach in Point Roberts and his wife, Patsy Reis-Power visits him with their granddaughters on the Canadian side at Centennial Beach in Delta, B.C. Power took a plane to Point Roberts, where the couple owns property, because he couldn't cross the land border due to COVID-19 restrictions that both Americans and Canadians want eased during the pandemic. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Camille Bains
Canadians and Americans want loosened COVID-19 restrictions for border town

Public Health Agency of Canada said exemption to the 14-day quarantine not applicable to Point Roberts

B.C. NDP Leader John Horgan votes at Luxton Hall during advance polls for the provincial election in Langford, B.C., Monday, Oct. 19, 2020. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Chad Hipolito
B.C. election carried out with no COVID-19 exposure events, Elections BC says

CEO says pulling off pandemic election was a significant challenge

Penticton Fire Department responded to multiple reports of a camper fire near Moosejaw Street and Conklin Avenue Tuesday, Nov. 3, 2020. (Brennan Phillips - Western News) Penticton Fire Department responded to multiple reports of a fire that consumed a camper on Nov. 3. (Brennan Phillips - Western News)
Penticton resident suffers minor injuries after camper goes up in flames

One person is believed to have suffered minor injuries

The Kettle Valley Steam Railway’s locomotive will be featured in an upcoming television documentary. (Photo by Tom Burley)
Summerland locomotive featured in TV documentary

Story to recount incident at Slocan Lake in 1946

Is it time to start thinking about greener ways to package cannabis?

Packaging suppliers are still figuring eco-friendly and affordable packaging options that fit the mandates of Cannabis Regulations

RCMP. (Phil McLachlan - Black Press Media)
Child safe after alleged abduction by parents in Kamloops

No Amber Alert was issued as the situation quickly unfolded and the child was located safe

Join Black Press Media and Do Some Good

Pay it Forward program supports local businesses in their community giving

Enderby Entertainment’s Recon, starring Alexander Ludwig of History Channel’s show Vikings, is set to release Nov. 10, 2020. (IMDB)
Locally filmed wartime movie to make Canadian premiere in Okanagan next week

Enderby Entertainment’s latest film, Recon, will air at Vernon Towne Cinema just in time for Remembrance Day

Most Read