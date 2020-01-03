Summerland man celebrates 100th birthday

Angus Place held a celebration tea on Dec. 19 in honour of David McIntosh’s 100th birthday on Dec 26.
He was also the guest of honour at a family dinner on Dec 26 with all of his immediate family in attendance, including four great-grandchildren.
From 1942 to January, 1946, McIntosh served in the Royal Canadian Air Force, serving in Britain, India and Akyab and Ramree Islands off the coast of Burma.
Later, he worked as a research scientist at the Summerland Research Station for 36 years.
