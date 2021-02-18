Summerland Museum provides historic resources online

More than 10,000 records will be available for public viewing

Lord Shaughnessy’s Summerland Development Company hired F.H. Latimer to survey our new town. Latimer, in the centre of this photograph, is working at the base of Giant’s Head Mountain. In 1901, Latimer produced a comprehensive study of a new water system for Shaughnessy, prior to the founding of Summerland. Historic photos and files from the Summerland Museum are now available online. (Photo courtesy of the Summerland Museum)

The Summerland Museum has released a portion of its collection online.

The collection, with more than 10,000 records, is available for the public to view at collections.summerlandmuseum.org.

Museum staff hope that in the future, more photos will continue to be added into the collection and that they will have the opportunity to share their artifact collection online as well.

By typing a word or phrase of interest into the search bar, every photo that has been tagged with that word will show as a search result, opening up a new area of the Summerland Museum to browse.

Images within the online collection are free to browse but are subject to copyright restrictions.

Anyone interested in purchasing a reproduction from the collection, or who would like an image for publication is encouraged to contact museum staff by phone at 250-494-9395, or by emailing info@summerlandmuseum.org.

In some cases, descriptions of the images in the collection may be incomplete or inaccurate, due to a lack of documentation. Anyone who may be able to assist in updating photo descriptions, or identifying people seen in the photos is encouraged to email archives@summerlandmuseum.org.

Staff at the Summerland Museum and Archives Society would like to acknowledge the Museums Assistance Program and the Community Foundation of the South Okanagan Similkameen for their financial assistance.

As a result of the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic, the museum is closed, but staff are continuing to work Tuesday to Saturday each week.

