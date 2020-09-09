The Summerland Ornamental Gardens is holding a virtual fall plant sale this year (Photo courtesy of Summerland Ornamental Gardens via Instagram)

Summerland Ornamental Gardens to hold plant sale

Online sale runs Sept. 9 to 19 with wide variety of plants available

The Summerland Ornamental Gardens will be holding its annual Fall Plant Sale but with a different twist due to COVID-19 restrictions.

The heritage gardens in Summerland have been closed to the public since pandemic restrictions took effect in mid-March, but in July the grounds were opened to the Friends of the Gardens Society members so they could resume maintenance and care for the neglected site.

READ ALSO: Summerland Ornamental Gardens now closed

READ ALSO: Summerland Ornamental Gardens remain closed

Two full time paid gardeners and many volunteers have been working hard to restore and groom the gardens but with no public donations on site, fundraising is of the utmost importance.

Organizers hope their fall plant sale will help boost dwindling finances.

This year, the plant sale will be done online with a designated plant pickup location.

A wide range of perennials, vines, trees, shrubs and house plants will be on offer. The complete plant list will be posted on the Summerland Ornamental Gardens website at www.summerlandgardens.org starting Sept, 9.

Orders can be placed by emailing friends.summerlandgardens@gmail.com until Sept. 19. Payment options include e-transfer, PayPal, cheque or cash.

To report a typo, email:
news@summerlandreview.com.


news@summerlandreview.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

gardening

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
Kelowna author wants to clean up our use of language

Just Posted

RCMP looking for two witnesses possibly related to the Mona Wang wellness check in Kelowna

RCMP say two men may have been witnessess with important information

Man rushed to hospital following construction site injury in Upper Mission

Emergency crews are responding to the Trestle Ridge area of Kelowna

Film festival boosts Okanagan Rail Trail campaign

Kelowna duo bringing in festival that can be viewed in person or at your home

Vernon man faces new shooting trial after he was jailed for firing gun above girlfriend’s head

Derek Ryan Baptiste allegedly fired two shots into a basement suite in 2018, one of which struck a woman in the neck

School zones back in effect for Central Okanagan Public Schools

School zone speed limits of 30 km/h are in effect on school days from 7:30 a.m. to 5 p.m.

B.C. to expand COVID-19 testing, winter hospital bed capacity

Extra influenza vaccine coming to minimize seasonal surge

Interior Health issues fentanyl drug alert in North Okanagan

High risk of overdose that may not respond to naloxene

Police request public’s help in locating men charged in Shuswap stabbing

Three men have been charged with attempted murder, one from Enderby and one from Edmonton at large

Pilot unscathed after Cessna crash at forest service road east of Hope

The Cessna Skyhawk crashed Sept. 5 with a single occupant onboard

Summerland Ornamental Gardens to hold plant sale

Online sale runs Sept. 9 to 19 with wide variety of plants available

B.C. teacher banned from the classroom for life after sexually exploiting student

Teacher pleaded guilty to sex-related charges involving a student

SPCA responds to claims from accused in Excelsior Hog Farm case

Marcie Moriarty of the BC SPCA states that protestors should not be blaming her organization

B.C.’s post-pandemic economy to recover in 2022, economists say

Central 1 Credit Union analyzes impact of COVID-19

Strangers unite to help Penticton woman recover after devastating house fire

A house fire in March left Penticton resident, Linda Paksec, with almost nothing

Most Read