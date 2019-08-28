CLASSIC CARS The Summerland Seniors Village Poker Run last week featured 22 classic vehicles. The event is the first of what organizers hope will be an annual run. Proceeds from the run went to NeighbourLink. (Photo submitted)

Summerland Seniors Village holds poker run

Classic cars featured in poker run event

On Aug. 21, 34 residents of Summerland Seniors Village embarked on a cruise down memory lane, thanks to the uber generous support of Summerland’s Apple Valley Cruisers.

Dark skies and the threat of rain did not discourage 22 immaculate chariots of yesteryear from rumbling into the village’s parking lot.

Spirits soared in anticipation of riding in some of the finest classic cars in the region and participating in Summerland Seniors Village Poker Run.

READ ALSO: Vintage cars line up for Rotary Wheels Car Show in South Okanagan

READ ALSO: Top classic car show cruises back into Penticton

The poker run visited five check points: Thornhaven Estates Winery, Summerland Sweets, Maple Roch and the start/finish point, Summerland Seniors Village.

All proceeds went to NeighbourLink in appreciation of all they give to our community.

The success of this event exceeded expectations.

Organizers are looking forward to continuing the standard set this year and growing this event into an annual affair of epic proportions.

To report a typo, email:
news@summerlandreview.com.


news@summerlandreview.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Previous story
Shuswap firefighters put their skills to the test

Just Posted

West Kelowna RCMP seek help in missing woman case

RCMP and search and rescue are looking around the Glen Canyon area

Communities must unite to solve opioid crisis: Kelowna Indigenous leaders

Indigenous activists march bridge for overdose awareness week

You shall not pass: a B.C. school bus with its red lights flashing

Five children are killed, 380 injured each year in B.C. on their way to school from crashes: ICBC

Have you seen this Kamloops woman in Kelowna?

RCMP believe a missing woman may be hitchhiking to Kelowna

Okanagan dancers joining Team Canada at World Championships

Three dancers have been training with the Lake Country School of Dance ahead of the championships

‘They want all that:’ Girls becoming more involved in gang violence in B.C.

Girls and women are not immune from gang violence in British Columbia’s Lower Mainland

B.C. government adds staff to field worker pay complaints

‘Self-help kit’ a barrier to migrant workers, Harry Bains says

Oak Bay father says he doesn’t know why he didn’t deny killing girls after attack

Andrew Berry is accused of second-degree murder in the stabbing deaths of his two daughters

Straight from Dehart

Northside metal shop sold to Kelowna firm

Provincial pot: The rocky road of regulation

In his second of three pieces, Nick Laba explores B.C.’s strict regulations on growing cannabis

Bizarre twist in Coalmont shooting as accused named

Man injured in 2015 car attack on a Coalmont phone booth reportedly said he was being run down again

About 56,000 salmon now past Big Bar landslide

Crews have been trying to find a way to get the fish upstream since the slide was discovered in June

B.C. education minister says focus is on new curriculum, filling on-call teacher ranks

School year is expected to start Sept. 3, even though teachers have yet to reach a deal

‘You’re constantly drowning’ in cases and paperwork, says B.C. social worker

An illustrated look at a day in the life of a child-protection worker in British Columbia

Most Read