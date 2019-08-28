Summerland Seniors Village holds poker run

On Aug. 21, 34 residents of Summerland Seniors Village embarked on a cruise down memory lane, thanks to the uber generous support of Summerland’s Apple Valley Cruisers.

Dark skies and the threat of rain did not discourage 22 immaculate chariots of yesteryear from rumbling into the village’s parking lot.

Spirits soared in anticipation of riding in some of the finest classic cars in the region and participating in Summerland Seniors Village Poker Run.

The poker run visited five check points: Thornhaven Estates Winery, Summerland Sweets, Maple Roch and the start/finish point, Summerland Seniors Village.

All proceeds went to NeighbourLink in appreciation of all they give to our community.

The success of this event exceeded expectations.

Organizers are looking forward to continuing the standard set this year and growing this event into an annual affair of epic proportions.

