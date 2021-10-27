Summerland winery donates Halloween wine tasting sales to BGC Okanagan

While trick-or-treating is for kids on Halloween, Happy Hello Wine will be for adults and parents at Backdoor Winery in Summerland until Oct. 31.

Backdoor Winery is doing six pairings of wine with candy for $10. All the proceeds are going to BGC Okanagan’s capital fund to raise money to build a youth centre in Summerland.

READ ALSO: Summerland wineries optimistic despite hot, smoky year

READ ALSO: Wine industry has grown in Summerland

“Our goal is to expand our services for youth, which includes Drop-In Recreation, to three days a week at the Summerland Club,” said Kristy Butterworth, regional director of youth services with BGC Okanagan.

“BGC Okanagan relies on the generosity of donors and grants to help fund these programs, so we are grateful for the support Backdoor Winery is offering BGC Okanagan to assist with providing more opportunities for youth in our community.”

For parents who like to sometimes sneak candy from their kids, this is the perfect way to find out which of their candy goes great with wine.

“Since purchasing Backdoor Winery in 2020, I wanted to find ways to show our community that supports us, how we can support them,” said owner Jesse Gill. “Giving to an organization that places an emphasis on supporting boys and girls is something we see value in. Our Happy Hello Wine campaign is a great and fun way for us to be able to raise money and support BGC Okanagan in building Summerland a youth centre.”

Backdoor Winery is open daily 11 a.m. to 5 p.m.

To report a typo, email:

news@summerlandreview.com.



news@summerlandreview.com

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

BC WinefundraiserHalloween