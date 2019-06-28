Summerland woman celebrates 104th birthday

Ellie Pattison has lived in Summerland since 1995

104th BIRTHDAY Ellie Pattison celebrated her 104th birthday with friends and family, including her granddaughter Pam. (Photo submitted)

Ellie Pattison of Summerland celebrated her 104th birthday in late June, surrounded by friends and family.

Pattison was born June 24, 1915 in Devlin/Emo, Ont., on the Niskala Farm, now a centennial heritage farm where a family member lives.

In 1995, she moved to Summerland from Ryley, Alberta.

She lived on Angus Street and brown Street before moving to the Summerland Seniors Village in December, 2008.

She enjoys playing cribbage, Scrabble and bingo and keeps in touch with friends and family texting from her 4S iPhone.

On the weekend of her birthday, she was visited by two women from Miscampbell, Ont., neighbours from 70 years ago.

Her eldest son Wayne of Whitecourt, Alberta, daughter Lyla of Winnipeg, Manitoba and youngest son Everett of Rimby, Alberta and others joined her for her birthday.

