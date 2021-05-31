Contributed photo

Support Kelowna BC SPCA through Lock-In for Love virtual fundraiser

The funds raised will go toward caring for local animals and cruelty investigations

The BC SPCA’s Lock-In for Love virtual fundraiser is returning – and the Kelowna community is getting involved.

Animal lovers across British Columbia can join the Lock-In for Love fundraising event, taking place from June 1 to 24, to raise urgently needed funds for abused, injured and homeless animals. For the second year in a row, this essential fundraiser will take place virtually with fundraisers “locking in” from home.

“The events of the past year have made many of us more appreciative than ever of the amazing gift animals are in our lives,” said Tess Repenning, senior manager of digital giving for the BC SPCA.

She noted that while the BC SPCA normally invites fundraisers into its shelters to “lock-in” a kennel for their final fundraising push, this year fundraisers are asked to cap off the fundraising push with a “lock-in” from home on June 24.

At the end of the day, all the fundraisers and donors will then be invited to join together for a virtual celebration of all the funds raised across B.C.

Registration is free and to celebrate the event’s launch on June 1, all donations made during registration will be matched up to $30,000, by Hill’s Pet Nutrition Canada. Participants then have three weeks to raise funds, leading up to the online celebration on June 24, at 6:30 p.m.

Donate to the BC SPCA Kelowna Team here. Funds raised from lock-in will go directly to caring, rescuing and saving local animals in the Kelowna Branch. This includes spay/neuter, medical attention and cruelty investigations.

To start your own team, click here.

