Tappen resident Larry Anderson won the guaranteed $1-million prize from the June 8, 2022 Lotto 6/49 draw. (Contributed)

Tappen resident still in shock from $1 million lottery win

Larry Anderson purchased winning ticket at Blind Bay Village Grocer

Larry Anderson is still getting over the shock of having won $1 million.

The Tappen resident was at home with his wife when he discovered he’d won the guaranteed $1 million prize from the June 8, 2022 Lotto 6/49 draw, reads a BC Lottery Corporation media release.

“My wife saw something on Facebook that said there was a winner in our area,” recalled Anderson of the moment he realized he was a winner. “I hadn’t really thought about what I would do if I won!”

Surprised by the win, Anderson then called his kids to share the news. He said at first they didn’t believe him.

Anderson’s winning ticket was purchased from the Blind Bay Village Village Grocer. He plans to take his time figuring out what to do with his prize as the shock wears off.

“I need to think about it for a while first,” he said.

