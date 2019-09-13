The semi-annual Trunk Sale will take place next Saturday at Okanagan College. (Regional District of Central Okanagan)

The semi-annual Trunk Sale returns with 175 vendors

If you love a good bargain and the thrill of the garage sale hunt you’ll want to check this out

Garage Sale Shoppers rejoice.

The semi-annual Trunk Sale is back with 175 garage sales in just one stop.

The Trunk Sale is by far the largest in the Central Okanagan’s, featuring variety vendors selling their stuff straight from the trunks of their vehicles.

Waste reduction facilitator Rae Stewart says trunk sales promote reusing and recycling, and most importantly, the adoption of sustainble practices.

“This is basically one huge community-style garage sale, one convenient location, no excessive driving around from sale to sale to hunt down that great bargain.”

He adds that the culture of repurposing, breathing new life into gently used personal or household items by making them easily available to others, makes going to the landfill unnecessary.

READ MORE: Okanagan man’s rare Muramasa sword found at garage sale carries ‘cursed’ backstory

Stewart adds they’ve been holding two Trunk Sales a year for the past few years and they’re always quick to fill to capacity.

“We’ve added an additional 25 stalls for vendors to participate, so a total of 175 spots in Parking Lot 17 of Okanagan College. Given we are always maxed out with sellers, we hope this gets more people into the event that wishes to participate. Keep in mind, you must be pre-registered in order to sell stuff on sale day.”

Stewart says after the sale is over, they invite a number of charities on site so those participating don’t have to lug their items home again. The Kelowna and District SHARE Society will be on hand to accept any donations, along with Big Brothers Big Sisters, Planet Earth Recycling and the Canadian Diabetes Clothesline group.

The Trunk Sale runs Saturday, September 21st from 8 a.m. until noon at Okanagan College, 1000 KLO Road. It’s free to attend, rain or shine. It will be held in parking lot 17 next to the Student Residence Buildings off West Campus Road.

For further information on the Trunk Sale, visit rdco.com/trunksale, or call the Regional Waste Reduction Office at 250.469.6250.

READ MORE: UBC Okanagan Heat work hard for clothing drive

Natalia Cuevas Huaico
Social Media Co-ordinator/ Reporter, Black Press Media
Email me at Natalia.CuevasHuaico@blackpress.ca

Previous story
Coffee served at 1973 prices, 25 cents, at Okanagan centre
Next story
Okanagan real estate team releases report on housing affordability

Just Posted

Man shot by RCMP in Bear Creek Provincial Park; police watchdog investigating

The man’s injuries are believed to be non-life-threatening, West Kelowna RCMP said

Freaky fruit Friday

Picked just in time for Friday the 13th from a Kelowna orchard

Okanagan real estate team releases report on housing affordability

HM Commercial Group is releasing their Crystal Ball Report on Sept. 18

RCMP searching for missing West Kelowna man

Dalton Evans’ family hasn’t heard from him in a few weeks

Update: Gunshots heard near West Kelowna campgound, RCMP investigating

Emergency crews were called to the Bear Creek Provincial Park area around 11:45 a.m. Thursday night

Fashion Fridays: 10 effortlessly stylish items for fall

Kim XO, helps to keep you looking good on Fashion Fridays on the Black Press Media Network

Program provides food to Summerland children

Penny Lane Legacy Fund, Marketplace IGA and community volunteers involved with initiative

Four-time cancer survivor raises $100k for research and support

Some people beat cancer. And some people beat it with a stick.… Continue reading

The semi-annual Trunk Sale returns with 175 vendors

If you love a good bargain and the thrill of the garage sale hunt you’ll want to check this out

Coffee served at 1973 prices, 25 cents, at Okanagan centre

Halina Centre celebrates 46th anniversary Sept. 17

Police warn against ‘vigilantism’ as Scotch Creek plans anti-crime meeting

Residents have expressed concern about squatters in a vacant rural home on the edge of Scotch Creek

Spotlight on B.C.: How will the province affect the federal election?

Black Press Media presents a four-part series looking into how B.C. will affect the national outcome

B.C. neighbourhood aims to change ‘bad rap’ with ‘good news’ website

United Way funds website project with goal of fostering ‘local love’

We are not ‘cold-blooded killers’: Penticton conservation officer

When it’s a matter of public safety, the animals pay the ultimate price

Most Read