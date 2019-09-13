The semi-annual Trunk Sale returns with 175 vendors

If you love a good bargain and the thrill of the garage sale hunt you’ll want to check this out

The semi-annual Trunk Sale will take place next Saturday at Okanagan College. (Regional District of Central Okanagan)

Garage Sale Shoppers rejoice.

The semi-annual Trunk Sale is back with 175 garage sales in just one stop.

The Trunk Sale is by far the largest in the Central Okanagan’s, featuring variety vendors selling their stuff straight from the trunks of their vehicles.

Waste reduction facilitator Rae Stewart says trunk sales promote reusing and recycling, and most importantly, the adoption of sustainble practices.

“This is basically one huge community-style garage sale, one convenient location, no excessive driving around from sale to sale to hunt down that great bargain.”

He adds that the culture of repurposing, breathing new life into gently used personal or household items by making them easily available to others, makes going to the landfill unnecessary.

Stewart adds they’ve been holding two Trunk Sales a year for the past few years and they’re always quick to fill to capacity.

“We’ve added an additional 25 stalls for vendors to participate, so a total of 175 spots in Parking Lot 17 of Okanagan College. Given we are always maxed out with sellers, we hope this gets more people into the event that wishes to participate. Keep in mind, you must be pre-registered in order to sell stuff on sale day.”

Stewart says after the sale is over, they invite a number of charities on site so those participating don’t have to lug their items home again. The Kelowna and District SHARE Society will be on hand to accept any donations, along with Big Brothers Big Sisters, Planet Earth Recycling and the Canadian Diabetes Clothesline group.

The Trunk Sale runs Saturday, September 21st from 8 a.m. until noon at Okanagan College, 1000 KLO Road. It’s free to attend, rain or shine. It will be held in parking lot 17 next to the Student Residence Buildings off West Campus Road.

For further information on the Trunk Sale, visit rdco.com/trunksale, or call the Regional Waste Reduction Office at 250.469.6250.

Natalia Cuevas Huaico