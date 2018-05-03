Thereapeutic art workshop thinks outside of the box

A free art workshop is finding a new way to offer art therapy to people living with Multiple Sclerosis.

The event allows people living with MS and their care partners to collaborate in making “Comfort Boxes” where attendees will be lead through a creative process by art therapist Amy Van Dongen that uses mixed media to explore and express what brings them comfort.

“When I made my comfort box, I covered it with very soft fabrics – things that felt good to me and that were aesthetically pleasing. I filled the box with things that brought me comfort – some of which I created with various art supplies and some were mementoes of things special to me. Ultimately, the box is something I still reach for on days when I need a little extra nurturing for myself,” Van Dongen said. “Art objects can resonate with people, bringing fond memories or inspiring contemplation and peacefulness. This workshop is intended to provide both the materials and the physical creative space where participants can make their own box and reach for it for years to come, perhaps even adding to it over time.”

Canada has one of the highest rates of MS in the world, an estimated 1 in 340 Canadians live with the disease. It is the most common disease affecting young adults in Canada, and young adults 15 to 40 years-old are most commonly diagnosed. However anyone can be affected at any age.

The event will take place in Kelowna at the Rotary Centre for the Arts May 14 at 5:30 p.m.

