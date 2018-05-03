Art therapist Amy Van Dongen creates her own “comfort box” Contributed

Thereapeutic art workshop thinks outside of the box

Comfort Boxes in Kelowna for MS Awareness Month

A free art workshop is finding a new way to offer art therapy to people living with Multiple Sclerosis.

The event allows people living with MS and their care partners to collaborate in making “Comfort Boxes” where attendees will be lead through a creative process by art therapist Amy Van Dongen that uses mixed media to explore and express what brings them comfort.

Related: Kelowna MS Walk a huge success

“When I made my comfort box, I covered it with very soft fabrics – things that felt good to me and that were aesthetically pleasing. I filled the box with things that brought me comfort – some of which I created with various art supplies and some were mementoes of things special to me. Ultimately, the box is something I still reach for on days when I need a little extra nurturing for myself,” Van Dongen said. “Art objects can resonate with people, bringing fond memories or inspiring contemplation and peacefulness. This workshop is intended to provide both the materials and the physical creative space where participants can make their own box and reach for it for years to come, perhaps even adding to it over time.”

Related: Coffee group for those affected by MS

Canada has one of the highest rates of MS in the world, an estimated 1 in 340 Canadians live with the disease. It is the most common disease affecting young adults in Canada, and young adults 15 to 40 years-old are most commonly diagnosed. However anyone can be affected at any age.

The event will take place in Kelowna at the Rotary Centre for the Arts May 14 at 5:30 p.m.

Find more information here

To report a typo, email:
newstips@kelownacapnews.com.

@sydneyrmorton
sydney.morton@kelownacapnews.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Previous story
Get your onesie on and support CMHA

Just Posted

Hundred of Kelowna Youth have been helped by Foundry Kelowna

The highly successful youth oriented mental health program is making a difference

Thereapeutic art workshop thinks outside of the box

Comfort Boxes in Kelowna for MS Awareness Month

Kelowna International Airport adds more flights

More trips to Cranbrook and Victoria are starting in September

Okanagan braces for next wave of flooding

High elevation snowpack just starting to melt

Landslide blocks road access in Peachland

The slide is currently blocking Princeton Avenue

Rising groundwater aggravates Okanagan flood concerns

Westside landslides example of ground saturation impact

Two years later: Most Syrian refugees settling well in B.C., report says

More than 4,000 refugees arrived in the province from war-torn Syria in 2016

Norovirus outbreaks linked to oysters sign of water pollution: shellfish group

Marsha Taylor, B.C. Centre for Disease Control epidemiologist, said norovirus contaminates foods

VIDEO: Pot plan proceeding apace, Trudeau insists, despite calls for delay

Trudeau says the plan to make recreational pot legal by this summer will go ahead without delay

Owner of Fintry Queen eyes Summerland as moorage site

Regional District Okanagan-Similkameen voted to provide a support letter for the tourism endeavour

Tainted blood mini-series producer draws from personal experience

Filming of Unspeakable wraps in Comox Valley Friday

B.C. cities brace for possible drop in traffic fine revenue

Province wants to discuss revenue-sharing agreement as traffic enforcement expected to improve

BC Nurses Union president kicked out of union

Gayle Duteil had been on administrative leave over ‘very serious allegations’

Before his death, B.C.’s Keven Drews learned real meaning of life

Even while preparing for the inevitable end, something inside Keven Drews didn’t let him stop living

Most Read