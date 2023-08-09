Three Lakes Brewing, Kelowna’s 24th brewery is opening on Wednesday, Aug. 9. (Jordy Cunningham/Capital News)

Three Lakes Brewing, Kelowna’s 24th brewery is opening on Wednesday, Aug. 9. (Jordy Cunningham/Capital News)

Three Lakes Brewing opening in Kelowna

It is the Central Okanagan’s 24th brewery

The Central Okanagan’s 24th brewery is opening today!

After more than two years of ideas, hard work, and waiting for the proper licences, Three Lakes Brewing is opening its doors to the public on Wednesday, Aug. 9.

Three Lakes Brewing is located at #7-2030 Matrix Crescent, beside Two Donkeys Bakery, between Highway 97 (across from the Kelowna Airport) and the Okanagan Golf Club.

A trio of Okanagan women, Melanie Raby, her daughter Tara and friend and business partner Cathy van Kesteren came up with the idea and now their day is finally here.

READ MORE: New brewery coming to Westbank looking to ‘connect’ with the community

READ MORE: Buffalo Rouge Brewing set to open in Kelowna

READ MORE: Britannia Brewing bringing ‘by the water roots’ to the Okanagan

@cunninghamjordy
jordy.cunningham@kelownacapnews.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter and subscribe to our daily and subscribe to our daily newsletter.

BC Craft beerBeerCommunityCraft BreweriesKelownaOkanagan

Be Among The First To Know

Sign up for a free account today, and receive top headlines in your inbox Monday to Saturday.

Sign Up with google Sign Up with facebook

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

Reset your password

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

A link has been emailed to you - check your inbox.



Don't have an account? Click here to sign up
Previous story
Kelowna paying pretty price for poutine

Just Posted

538st band will headline Music in the Park in West Kelowna Friday, Aug. 11. (538stband/Facebook)
Something old, new, and blue set for West Kelowna’s Music in the Park

Three Lakes Brewing, Kelowna’s 24th brewery is opening on Wednesday, Aug. 9. (Jordy Cunningham/Capital News)
Three Lakes Brewing opening in Kelowna

The Kelowna Falcons lost game one of a three game series 1-0 against the Bellingham Bells on Tuesday night in Kelowna. (Tami Quan Photography/@kelownafalconsbaseball Instagram)
Kelowna Falcons fall in game 1 pitching duel, need win to keep season alive

Alishia Lemp
Motel murder trial date set in Vernon