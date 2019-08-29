Time to count the days until graduation

A young student will have quite a bit of time between the start of Kindergarten and graduation day

It’s time to begin another school year.

For students, this also means counting down the days until the year is over.

This year, school begins on Sept. 3. Summerland Secondary School’s graduation ceremony will be held on June 26.

That works out to 298 days or nine months and 24 days.

If you’re counting down the weeks, there are 42 weeks and four days from the start of the school year until graduation.

Measuring this time in smaller units, there are 7,152 hours or 429,120 minutes or 25,747,200 seconds.

The end of public school education is much farther into the future for those beginning Kindergarten this year.

A student who starts Kindergarten on Sept. 3 will need to count 4,680 days until graduation day on June 25, 2032. (This is based on Summerland Secondary School’s tradition of holding the graduation ceremony on the last Friday of June.)

This works out to 112, 320 hours or 6,739,200 minutes or 404,352,000 seconds.

While it seems like a long time, the days will fly by.

