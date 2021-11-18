Tree of Hope light-up event in Kelowna returns for its 24th year

The Tree of Hope light-up event in Kelowna is coming back on Thursday, Nov. 25.

The giant Christmas tree is erected each year in Kelowna’s Landmark District and has been an iconic part of the city’s holiday season for the past 24 years. The tree is lit as a beacon of hope and goodwill in the community and encourages people to practice compassion, generosity and gratitude.

The Stober Foundation, the private foundation that organizes the light-up event, also hopes to elevate conversations and local non-profits as part of the event. This year, they partnered up with local non-profits NOW Canada and Karis Support Society, two organizations that help vulnerable women and children in Kelowna by providing counselling services and safe housing. Together, they hope to raise awareness of women at risk, harm reduction strategies and safe recovery.

“Together, these local non-profits help women transition from a life of addiction, abuse, exploitation, and mental health challenges to a life in recovery and independence. In the past year, working together, they served 243 women in their recovery and affordable housing programs, this impacted approximately 83 children and babies,” wrote the Stober Foundation in an emailed press release.

The Tree of Hope light-up event will be live-streamed this year due to COVID-19 concerns. Families will be able to watch the event from the safety and comfort of their own homes and are encouraged to donate to the Raising Hope initiative. More information about the event can be found on the official event website.

