Use an app, rent a boat in Kelowna

Aqua Marine Valet has announced a new program aimed at making boating on Okanagan Lake more affordable and accessible for visitors and residents.

Aqua Boat Club is a boat sharing program that allows users to access brand-new boats for a fraction of the cost of owning, sidestepping the stress and financial burden of repairs and moorage, among other expenses. As with car-sharing programs, members of Aqua Boat Club access a user-friendly smartphone app to reserve a boat. They can take advantage of unlimited boat outings, covering only the cost of the fuel, according to an Aqua Marine Valet news release.

The Aqua Boat Club has just added three new boats for its members – a Mastercraft XT20, Cobalt 24SD and Regal 2100 – and created a special rate just for weekday membership. Membership in the Aqua Boat Club is $6,000 a year for unlimited boating on weekdays (Monday to Friday), and $12,000 a year for unlimited boating seven days a week. Boating season is typically May 1 to September 30 each year, the release said.

Owners often forget about the requirements of winterizing services and shrink-wrapping their boat if stored outside. There are life jackets and other safety items, in addition to navigation equipment that may not be included. If owners use a trailer to transport the boat, there are the purchase and maintenance costs for that as well.

And if boaters turn to one-off rentals as an option, rates can be as high as $900 for a half-day period in a craft that are similar to what Aqua Boat Club has. With Aqua Boat Club, members get all the benefits with none of these costs.

Aqua Boat Club is a part of Aqua Marine Valet, a long-term boat storage and valet service located on Okanagan Lake in the Mission area of Kelowna. In addition to the dry dock and launch and pick-up services, Aqua Marine Valet offers winter lay-up, an on-site mechanic, on-site detailing and discounted fuel to its members, the release said.

