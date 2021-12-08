Vernon home to potentially tallest pickleball tree in the world

Marco Longley from the Vernon Pickleball Association puts the finishing touches on the 12-foot pickleball Christmas tree he created with 350 broken pickleballs that now adorns the Okanagan Wealth Advisors Pickleball Complex on Okanagan Landing Road. (Anne Longley photo)

On the 12th day of Christmas, the Okanagan Wealth Advisors (OWA) Pickleball Complex gave to we, the world’s tallest pickleball Christmas tree.

Christmas carol aside, the OWA has created a 12-foot tall tree featuring 350 pickleballs that craves large amounts of canned food. The one-of-a-kind creation may just be the tallest pickleball Christmas tree in the world.

“I’m very thankful for having so many dedicated club members who volunteer their time and energy to make the Vernon Pickleball Association (VPA) a success, and this includes Marco Longley who designed and built the tree,” said VPA president Myron Hocevar. “Marco collected broken pickleballs for months before building the tree in his garage, and is now challenging other clubs to create their own pickleball-inspired Christmas trees and to collect donations for their local food bank.”

The tree is standing tall and brightly lit inside the Pickleball Complex off Okanagan Landing Road, and members are encouraged to hang a tree decoration from home and to bring non-perishable food items to donate to the Vernon Food Bank (vernonhouseofhope.com/foodbank).

The VPA, known for doing things in a big way, has set a lofty goal of 1,000 pounds of food and hygiene products donated before Christmas.

The OWA Pickleball Complex is the largest dedicated (all season) covered pickleball complex in Canada; the VPA has nearly 700 members which is double what they had in 2018; and the VPA members have big hearts, having raised more than $1.2 million in 2020 to ‘raise the roof’ on the courts.

For more information about the association, visit vernonpickleball.com.

