Vernon homes light up for Christmas

Looking for the best-dressed Christmas homes? A local realtor has done the work for you and created a tour of the brightest residences in Vernon.

The fourth annual John Christmas Light Tour is now underway, available at johnchristmaseveryday.com/2022-christmas-light-tour and complete with a Google driving map.

“I hand selected 20 of the best homes in Vernon. These homes are spectacular,” said Christmas. “The list includes my family’s favourite holiday houses – keep your eye out for our favourite holiday Grinch and the life-sized elf that will be moving around to different homes on the tour throughout the month.”

For the second year, Christmas has partnered with the North Okanagan Neurological Association (NONA) to help bring awareness and donations to its programs. The child development centre (2802 34th St.) is one of the tour stops, with an elaborate display designed by local artist and long-time NONA supporter, Nancy Wilde.

“There are so many beautifully decorated homes in Vernon that participate in this event, and NONA is looking forward to adding on to this and making something special for the children in our community,” said Helen Armstrong, executive director at NONA.

The services provided at NONA include speech therapy, infant development, autism services and many more. Every year over 800 children and families receive services from NONA.

“The support from government funding only takes us so far and NONA needs your support, the support from our community, to continue to provide services to children who live with a disability,” said Armstrong.

NONA is in need of updated technology, pediatric equipment, community outings for our children in the Autism program – to name a few of the more critical needs which are not covered in general funding.

Donations can be made at www.nona-cdc.com.

“NONA’s programs help families and caregivers of children with a wide range of developmental challenges in our community. Each home on the tour was sponsored by a local business that made a donation to NONA.”

The driving route will also bring people past many other noteworthy homes along the way, but Christmas reminds those taking part that some lights may turn off at 9 p.m., and to not go onto private property.

“Grab your family, warm beverages, favourite Christmas snacks and follow the ordered list.”

While people can take part in the light tour any night, all month long, the NONA lights for kids drive-thru Fill the Stockings event is Dec. 17 from 5-8 p.m. as well, with Santa and some small surprises.

“Our partnership with NONA is one we are very proud of. The services they provide to children in our region are vital to their development and we’re extremely excited to be the title sponsor of this year’s Fill the Stockings event,” said Keith Rickard, General Manager of Match Eatery & Public House in Vernon.

“If you enjoyed the tour, please consider making a donation to NONA,” said Christmas.

