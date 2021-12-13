Vernon shelters full, but not turning away homeless

While space is not an issue, Turning Points is asking for Christmas donations

Having a roof over their head and somewhere warm to lay at night is a gift Vernon’s homeless won’t be denied over winter thanks to ample space.

“While our shelter is full we aren’t turning anyone away at this point and have capacity to add a few more mats if needed,” Turning Points Collaborative Society executive director Randene Wejr said. “So, not likely going to have to turn anyone away this winter.”

But there are some extra items that could make Christmas a little merrier for those who don’t have much.

Like the 11 families and numerous individuals in Turning Points Collaborative Society’s supportive housing motel program.

“These folks find themselves without a permanent home and families will struggle to make the holidays magical for their children,” the society said.

Christmas meals, games, children’s toys, gift cards, socks, underwear, gloves, toques, hygiene products, snacks, chocolates, colouring books and markers are a few ideas of items to give. To donate or adopt a family email naomi.poitras@turningpoints.ngo.

For clients of the Outreach programs, the holidays can be especially hard. Therefore small gift cards to fast food outlets allow them to get a coffee, snack and warm up. Phone cards to buy minutes are also appreciated as it allows people to connect with loved ones.

The Cammy Lafleur drop-in clinic loves providing warm beverages, snacks, colouring and sketch books and markers, as well as warm winter wear, backpacks and purses to clients.

To donate email sarah.lillemo@turningpoints.ngo.

There are a lot of individuals and couples in the care of local shelters who might find some joy this holiday season with some stocking stuffers like flashlights, face cloths, playing cards and hand warmers. To donate email kelly.denis2@turningpoints.ngo.

Turning Points also runs supportive housing and addictions recovery at My Place and Bill’s Place, helping people working hard to get back on their feet. To donate gifts or stocking stuffers such as day planners, puzzles and candy, for My Place email caitlin.mckenny@turningpoints.ngo and for Bill’s Place email bradley.houghton@turningpoints.ngo.

The Collaborative Society is also always in need of the following items for participants in its employment programs and residents in the shelters: work boots, work gloves, jeans, shirts, work clothes (office casual), light jackets or work vests, tool belts and assorted carpentry tools. Donations can be arranged through info@turningpoints.ngo.

Monetary donations can also be made through turningpoints.ngo/get-involved/donate.

