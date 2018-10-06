Organizers said that kids gear goes the fastest. (Photo contributed)

Vernon’s Annual Ski Swap set for Saturday

The “biggest swap in the interior B.C. ” will take place Oct. 13 from 8:30 a.m. - 3 p.m. at the Vernon Recreation complex.

With B.C. and Alberta seeing the first sign of winter with snowfalls this week, it may be time to start thinking about ski season. So, if you’re thinking about trading in your skis or snowboards for new equipment this year, you’re in luck.

Run completely by volunteers, Vernon’s Annual Ski Swap is set for Oct. 13 at the Recreation complex.

“It’s the biggest swap in the interior B.C. for the amount of equipment there,” said event volunteer Ross Blankley. “We’ll have skis and snowboards, athletic gear, snowshoes, suits, gloves, helmets — anything that is winter-based will be at the swap. We are also expecting 18 retail businesses and up to 4,000 items in the swap.”

Representatives from retailer as well as additional volunteers from Vernon ski club will also be on hand to help out with sizing of boots or for any questions people may have.

Those wishing to bring by consignments can do so Friday, Oct. 12 between 3:30 and 7 p.m. The actual swap takes place Saturday Oct. 13 from 8:30 a.m. – 3 p.m.

Blankley urges anyone looking for gear for their children to get to the swap early.

“There’s quite a bit of kids gear but it goes the fastest,” said Blankley. “The Vernon Ski Club is a non-profit organization and the Vernon Ski Swap is our big annual fundraising event so we appreciate the support.”

Anyone who is looking for more information can visit the Vernon Ski Club website at http://www.vernonskiclub.ca.

