Rana Nelson and Kurt Grabinsky renew their vows on top of Mount Mackenzie on Feb. 14. Revelstoke Mountain Resort was offering free weddings and vow renewals to celebrate Valentine’s Day. Nelson and Grabinsky are celebrating their 20th anniversary in March. They skied before the ceremony and were planning to ski again after. (Marissa Tiel/ Revelstoke Review)

VIDEO: Couples tie the knot on top of Mount Mackenzie

Free weddings and vow renewals offered by Revelstoke Mountain Resort on Valentine’s Day

A Revelstoke couple was among the dozen or so to tie the knot in the ultimate Revelstoke fashion – at the top of the gondola on Mount Mackenzie.

Zara Carnie and Kyle Boaz were married at the top of Revelation Gondola on Feb. 14, one of 15 couples to do so.

“It’s beautiful,” said Carnie as she and Boaz waited for their turn to stand before Patti Matsushita, who led the ceremonies.

“It’s a cheap, fun way to get the mountain views,” said Boaz. “I think it’s really great that they do this.”

As part of Valentine’s Day events, Revelstoke Mountain Resort offered free weddings and vow renewals for those interested.

This year was their busiest event to date with 15 couples getting married and four who renewed their vows.

Rana Nelson and Kurt Grabinsky are celebrating their 20th anniversary in March. They hit the slopes before they renewed their vows and planned to continue skiing after.

RELATED: Say ‘I Do’ from the top of a mountain this Valentine’s Day

Debbie and Jon Galbraith, who have been married for 25 years also renewed their vows.

Attire varied from couple to couple as they stood in front of Matsushita.

Some wore their ski helmets and boots, their partner’s face reflected in goggles. Others wore formal attire. One bride braved the sub-zero temperature wearing a sleeveless open back dress.

Each couple was offered champagne and cupcakes as their ceremony ended.

When it was Carnie and Boaz’s turn, a friend Skyped Carnie’s family back in Scotland.

After their ceremony, they went back down the Gondola to celebrate their marriage at the restaurant where they had their first date: the Rockford Grill.

 

@marissatiel
marissa.tiel@revelstokereview.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

 

Local photographer Keri Knapp snaps photos of couples during their vow renewals and weddings at the top of Mount Mackenzie. Revelstoke Mountain Resort was offering free weddings and vow renewals to celebrate Valentine’s Day. (Marissa Tiel/ Revelstoke Review)

A whisky jack lands atop a post decorated for Valentine’s Day. Revelstoke Mountain Resort was offering free weddings and vow renewals to celebrate Valentine’s Day. (Marissa Tiel/ Revelstoke Review)

Sunshine and Patrick Libot renew their vows on top of Mount Mackenzie on Feb. 14. Revelstoke Mountain Resort was offering free weddings and vow renewals to celebrate Valentine’s Day. The Libots have been married for five years. (Marissa Tiel/ Revelstoke Review)

Bergy Stoer walks down the aisle on top of Mount Mackenzie on Feb. 14. Revelstoke Mountain Resort was offering free weddings and vow renewals to celebrate Valentine’s Day. Stoer tied the knot with Joshua Kuyten as their friends and family watched nearby. (Marissa Tiel/ Revelstoke Review)

Bergy Stoer and Joshua Kuyten get married on top of Mount Mackenzie on Feb. 14. Revelstoke Mountain Resort was offering free weddings and vow renewals to celebrate Valentine’s Day. (Marissa Tiel/ Revelstoke Review)

Debbie and Jon Galbraith renewed their vows on top of Mount Mackenzie on Feb. 14. Revelstoke Mountain Resort was offering free weddings and vow renewals to celebrate Valentine’s Day. They’ve been married 25 years. (Marissa Tiel/ Revelstoke Review)

Zara Carnie and Kyle Boaz tie the knot at the top of Mount Mackenzie on Feb. 14. Revelstoke Mountain Resort was offering free weddings and vow renewals to celebrate Valentine’s Day. (Marissa Tiel/ Revelstoke Review)

JP and Josie-Anne tie the knot on top of Mount Mackenzie on Feb. 14. Revelstoke Mountain Resort was offering free weddings and vow renewals to celebrate Valentine’s Day. (Marissa Tiel/ Revelstoke Review)

Previous story
Orchardists expand deer cull request

Just Posted

Feature Friday: Living the Olympic experience

UBC Okanagan athletic therapist working for the Canadian men’s hockey team in South Korea.

Political commentator weighs in on pipelines and pinots

Chantal Hébert has seen her fair share of political tumult.

Heavy snow forecast for Okanagan, Shuswap and mountain highways

A lot of snow and cold weather is on its way, according to Environment Canada

Orchardists expand deer cull request

Control measure to also include coyotes and bears

Feedback: Readers react to Kelowna West byelection

Kelowna Capital News web was active with responses to byelection

VIDEO: Couples tie the knot on top of Mount Mackenzie

Free weddings and vow renewals offered by Revelstoke Mountain Resort on Valentine’s Day

How to keep local news visible in your Facebook feed

Facebook has changed the news feed to emphasize personal connections. You might see less news.

Jennifer Aniston and Justin Theroux announce separation

Jennifer Aniston and Justin Theroux announced Thursday, Feb. 15, 2018, that they have separated

CBC drops Hedley’s music amid sexual misconduct allegations

CBC drops Hedley’s music from radio, streaming service after sexual misconduct allegations

‘Run’: A 6-minute fatal rampage for shocked Florida school

Nikolas Cruz, a former student, was charged with 17 counts of premeditated murder on Thursday

Letter: Bottom line; God help us all

Kelowna letter-writer says there is one answer to what’s going on

Column: Mortgage after bankruptcy can happen

Kelowna mortgage specialists dole out advice on buying homes

Editorial: Embarrassing voter turnout in Kelowna West

The byelection Wednesday showed just how bad voter turnout can be

Canucks lose second straight game, falling 4-1 to Sharks

Daniel Sedin snags Vancouver’s only goal on a pass from Thomas Vanek

Most Read