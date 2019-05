A mom and her five ducklings embark on a perilous journey to the Salmon Arm wharf

The small family attracted quite a lot of attention from passersby as they quacked along. (Cameron Thomson/Salmon Arm Observer)

On the evening of Tuesday, May 7, a mother duck and her five ducklings were spotted waddling along Lakeshore Drive and Marine Park Drive, making their way towards the Salmon Arm wharf.

The approximately 400-metre journey drew the attention of drivers and pedestrians as the sure-footed – and not so sure footed fowl made walked to the boat launch area by the wharf, where they safely found their way to the water.

