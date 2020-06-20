VIDEO: Kelowna woman spots rare white grizzly in Banff

The grizzly, known by locals as Nakoda, was spotted in Banff National Park

A rare white grizzly is shown in Banff National Park in this 2020 handout photo. (CANADIAN PRESS/HO - Parks Canada 2020, Sonia Nicholl).

A Kelowna woman captured footage of a rare white grizzly bear in a Banff mountain park.

Jasmine Johnsen was driving through Banff Friday, June 19, and happened to have her phone at the ready at the perfect moment.

“By chance I got a really wicked shot of him on camera!” she said, sharing the video to Facebook.

The distinctive bear was spotted in Banff National Park two months ago and has been nicknamed Nakoda by locals. Parks Canada said it’s not an albino but rather a natural colour phase variation. While unusual, the agency said white bears have been seen before.

Parks Canada has said that while the bear may be alluring, it’s important to give it space—and if spotted near the highway, do not stop.

– with files from The Canadian Press

Brendan Shykora

