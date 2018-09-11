VIDEO: Summerland Material Girls hold quilt show

BUSY QUILTERS From left are quilters Dale Waines, Cathie McWatters, Sue Nelson, Wanda Rogers, Linda Lancaster and Cathy Paterson of the Summerland Material Girls Quilters’ Guild. Missing is Linda Brussee. (John Arendt/Summerland Review)

The Summerland Material Girls Quilt Show was held at the Harold Simpson Memorial Youth Centre on Saturday and Sunday, with plenty of handcrafted quilts on display.

The show featured 140 quilts from the 40 members in the quilt guild.

This is the 11th year the guild has held its quilt show.

The quilters meet at the centre on the second and fourth Thursdays of the month, and have a class at the centre on the third Thursday of the month. To join or for more information, contact Cathy Paterson at 250-494-8274.

