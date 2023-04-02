Vinyl upon vinyl: early bird turnout packs the room for Kelowna record fair

The annual Kelowna Music Collectors Show was held at the Ukrainian Catholic Church on Apr. 2, 2023. (Brittany Webster/Capital News)The annual Kelowna Music Collectors Show was held at the Ukrainian Catholic Church on Apr. 2, 2023. (Brittany Webster/Capital News)
The Ukrainian Catholic Church in Kelowna was packed between 9 a.m. and 10 a.m. for the early bird hour at the annual Kelowna Music Collectors Show.

Show organizer Robert Scafe was amazed at the turn out by vinyl lovers.

“Everybody here I’m sure is just having the greatest time ever.”

Scafe says there are about 30 tables set up with boxes upon boxes of records. Some vendors had record players, posters, and cassettes available as well.

“A lot of people come here looking for something particular… Chances are one of these tables will be able to fill that wish list and that’s a good thing.”

When asked why vinyl has made a resurgence, Scafe said, “It’s tangible. You can actually open it up and you can see a gatefold, you can read them, some of them have booklets, some have pictures. People can sit down and actually hold it as opposed to a CD that you usually take out of its case and stuff it in a little plastic binder.”

The show is on until 3 p.m. today (April 2) with a $3 admission.

