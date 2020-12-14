West Kelowna auto-repair shop donates vehicle to Kelowna mom

Jordan will be receiving the vehicle from Nox Automotive near Christmas

A Kelowna mother will be receiving a much-needed Christmas present that will lift her up this winter.

HOPE Outreach has known Jordan for 12 years. The non-profit’s volunteers first met her out on the streets, when she was experiencing homeless and battling addiction along with exploitation.

The organization said Jordan had grown up in foster care and was struggling with PTSD and addiction.

But Jordan has worked hard to get up from her lowest point and has now been sober for the last two years. She also is the mother of a beautiful one-year-old. Recently, Jordan landed a job and is now preparing to move out of Karis Support Society, a local recovery shelter for women and children.

To help her continue moving forward, Jordan and her daughter Khalli will be receiving a vehicle for Christmas.

HOPE’s executive director Angie Lohr said the owners of Nox Automotive in West Kelowna reached out to them, wanting to give back to the community.

“They had an idea of perhaps gifting a vehicle to someone in need and giving a hand up,” she said.

“I suggested that Jordan and her daughter Khalli would be a good fit (for a new vehicle), seeing as she has to wake up at 6 a.m. to get her daughter ready, get on the bus, go to daycare, get back on the bus and then go to work, then do all of it again for the end of the day and the next day.”

Teresa Galbraith with Nox said everyone, at some point in their lives, will need help.

“This year, especially with the pandemic, the need feels greater,” she said in a statement.

“We’re a car repair shop, so we knew that we could give someone a safe and reliable car that can change their life… we are hoping to gift the car to Jordan the week of Christmas.”

Galbraith said they bought the vehicle last week and are now fixing it up. Different suppliers have offered to help with the cost of the parts needed. She added others in the community have also reached out to help and if others would like to help make a difference in Jordan and Khalli’s lives, they can get in touch.

For more information, you can call Nox Automotive at 250-801-9179.

READ: Maple Ridge woman guilty of pepper spraying police officer

Twila Amato

Video journalist, Black Press Okanagan

Follow me on Twitter

Christmas