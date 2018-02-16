What’s happening

Check out what is happening this weekend in the Okanagan-Shuswap.

It’s Friday, and the weekend has made its return.

The Black Press Social Squad is gearing up for another exciting few days where they will be covering events from Penticton to Salmon Arm.

Starting Friday night in the Shuswap check out the International Film Festival with the movie C’est La View at 7:30 p.m.

Then on Saturday, you can check out family figure skating in Vernon, the Brewski: Craft Beer, Cider & Spirits Festival at Apex Mountain and in Kelowna it’s the Spring Lantern Festival.

On Sunday brides-to-be will be buzzing around the Rotary Centre for the Arts for a bridal expo and hockey fans will get a chance to skate with the Kelowna Rockets during a family event.

Find out more by watching below.

What's happening

